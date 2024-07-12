Previous
IMG_20240705_090412 by thedarkroom
Railway track and bridge near Holywood, Northern Ireland.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 16th, 2024  
katy ace
I love how well you can see the tracks. Were you on a bridge?
July 16th, 2024  
