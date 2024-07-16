Previous
Day's End by thedarkroom
Photo 1865

Day's End

I've had to put my medication in a days of the week pot, that way when I wake up tomorrow I can check I DID take it last night. I know the alternative is bad, but honestly growing old is shite!
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
thedarkroom ace
Totally agree. Have to pack an extra big one if I travel. Perfect subject for end of day.
July 17th, 2024  
