IMG_20240902_181606 by thedarkroom
Photo 1910

IMG_20240902_181606

Theme:- Favourite tree or plant.

Sorry I'm late posting this but this is my favourite type of tree as it makes me think of Oriental countries.

Photographer:- la_photographic
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

thedarkroom

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 3rd, 2024  
