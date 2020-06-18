Previous
Lavender Farm by theredcamera
3 / 365

Lavender Farm

Day trip to Sequim, WA to see and document the lovely lavender. Went with a special friend, nay new sister, made a day of it with lunch out. So, so wonderful after being denied outings for these past months.
18th June 2020 18th Jun 20

Elena Arquero

