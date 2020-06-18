Sign up
Lavender Farm
Day trip to Sequim, WA to see and document the lovely lavender. Went with a special friend, nay new sister, made a day of it with lunch out. So, so wonderful after being denied outings for these past months.
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
153
photos
30
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th June 2020 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
