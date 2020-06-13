Sign up
Self-tailing winch detail
An integral sailing tool. Submission to Project 52 "bokeh"
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
0
0
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
148
photos
29
followers
37
following
4
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
NIKON D3300
13th June 2020 5:00pm
52-wc-2020-w24
