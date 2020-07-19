Previous
Next
Neowise Comet over Quilcene Bay by theredcamera
7 / 365

Neowise Comet over Quilcene Bay

Amazing how much fainter the comet was on the second night. This taken July 19, 2020. Can you see the Big Dipper?
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise