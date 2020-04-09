Sign up
Photo 1282
Outdoor furniture...
Over the years we have had several sets of outdoor furniture. The is a set that has moved from the porch to the back yard.
In keeping with the latest theme (a theme is new for me...) I've included late afternoon lighting.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1282
photos
68
followers
38
following
Tags
light
,
sun
,
shadows
,
furniture
,
afternoon
,
south
