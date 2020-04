Oak leaves in the late sunlight...

Many years ago we wanted to plant trees in our yard. We searched and bought three oak trees, two Willow Oaks and one Live Oak. The Live Oak got planted in the middle of the back yard. Today is sprawling as Live Oaks do. Somewhere along the way this tree became known as "God's Tree". All our children refer to this tree as "God's Tree"!

The new leaves are budding and the "flowers" a showing up. This really works best on black background.