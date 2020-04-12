Sign up
Photo 1285
Sunrise...
A very different Easter Morning! This photo was actually taken a couple weeks ago. Today's sunrise is cloudy with little color.
But this is a day to remember...He is no longer in grave, but is risen! Hallelujah!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
spring
,
sunrise
,
easter
,
south
,
remember
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light, fav
April 12th, 2020
