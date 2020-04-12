Previous
Sunrise... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1285

Sunrise...

A very different Easter Morning! This photo was actually taken a couple weeks ago. Today's sunrise is cloudy with little color.
But this is a day to remember...He is no longer in grave, but is risen! Hallelujah!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful light, fav
April 12th, 2020  
