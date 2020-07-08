What is it???

This bird showed up in our field eating bugs last week. He stayed for a while. We got close enough to photograph it then it flew. The wing span was about 4 to 5 feet wide (I'll show that tomorrow). It looks to be a "young" whatever it is. It actually flew back that afternoon and I saw it again the next day fly over the field and land in a different part to feed. We have not seen it since. Any guesses. It does not look like anything else we have here in our area of Southeast, USA.