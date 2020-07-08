Previous
Next
What is it??? by thewatersphotos
Photo 1352

What is it???

This bird showed up in our field eating bugs last week. He stayed for a while. We got close enough to photograph it then it flew. The wing span was about 4 to 5 feet wide (I'll show that tomorrow). It looks to be a "young" whatever it is. It actually flew back that afternoon and I saw it again the next day fly over the field and land in a different part to feed. We have not seen it since. Any guesses. It does not look like anything else we have here in our area of Southeast, USA.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks kind of like a heron to me... not sure... pretty bird though.
July 8th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Lovely bird.
My bird identifier app has brought up a white faced ibis but I'm not sure how accurate it is.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise