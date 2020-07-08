What is it???

This bird showed up in our field eating bugs last week. He stayed for a while. We got close enough to photograph it then it flew. The wing span was about 4 to 5 feet wide (I'll show that tomorrow). It looks to be a "young" whatever it is. It actually flew back that afternoon and I saw it again the next day fly over the field and land in a different part to feed. We have not seen it since. Any guesses. It does not look like anything else we have here in our area of Southeast, USA.
My bird identifier app has brought up a white faced ibis but I'm not sure how accurate it is.