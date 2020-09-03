Previous
Hiding in the shadows... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1409

Hiding in the shadows...

I was cutting grass and almost ran into this spider's web! Fortunately the light hit it so it was visible. If you look closely, there is a small spider above the big one. "Spider in training"!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

GaryW

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Brilliant shot, I love the knobbly knees! Fav.
September 4th, 2020  
