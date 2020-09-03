Sign up
Photo 1409
Hiding in the shadows...
I was cutting grass and almost ran into this spider's web! Fortunately the light hit it so it was visible. If you look closely, there is a small spider above the big one. "Spider in training"!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
dark
shadow
spider
web
big
summer
south
Pat Thacker
Brilliant shot, I love the knobbly knees! Fav.
September 4th, 2020
