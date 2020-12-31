Previous
As the sun sets... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1504

As the sun sets...

As the sun sets on 2020 we pray that 2021 brings true Peace and Light!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
412% complete

Casablanca ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2020  
