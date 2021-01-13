Sign up
Photo 1517
LImbs against the sky...
I turned around in our front yard, looked up and saw the sky through one of our Willow Oak branches. I had to "snap" it!
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
2
365
NIKON D7100
13th January 2021 4:00pm
sky
,
limbs
,
winter
,
silhouette
,
south
,
snap
