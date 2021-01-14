Previous
Next
Tiny fungi... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1518

Tiny fungi...

These little ones are in our drive way. Don't be fooled by the pine straw. This is from the Virginia Pine and is only 3 inches long, so these are tiny fungi.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They look velvety!
January 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise