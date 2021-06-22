Previous
Zinnia variations... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1677

Zinnia variations...

It seems most of our Zinnias are purple. This has a different shape and middle petals from the purple one a couple of days ago.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
460% complete

Casablanca ace
How pretty. I have always loved that name Zinnia
June 24th, 2021  
