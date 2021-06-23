Previous
Next
Unknown wildflower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1678

Unknown wildflower...

This is another "unknown" flower from our wildflower pot. It lasted only one day and is now gone. We had one bloom earlier but I do not see any others.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Interesting. Reminds me a little of Morning Glory in its open bell-type shape. Also reminds me of what we would call "Granny Pop Out of Beds" which are a kind of convulvulus, Calystegia sepium or hedge bindweed. Lovely photograph of it.
June 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise