Different Cornflower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1689

Different Cornflower...

This is a different color Cornflower. This perspective gives a better view of the individual flowers making up the entire plant. If you look closely, you will also see the "legs of a spider". These spiders are real "photo bombers"!!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
463% complete

