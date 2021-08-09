Previous
Light on the green leaf... by thewatersphotos
Light on the green leaf...

We've had some really neat late afternoon light on different plants lately. I caught this light on some green leaves with the shadows in the background resulting in a black background. BOB
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Milanie ace
Quite pretty against the black
August 10th, 2021  
