Young photographer portrait... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1836

Young photographer portrait...

Our grandson listened and paid attention to what he was capturing!
(He hears grandpa take "lots of pictures" so he shoots a lot!)
I though he captured my wife and I well! :- )
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
503% complete

amyK ace
Phenomenal job!
November 29th, 2021  
Samantha ace
Love it.
November 29th, 2021  
