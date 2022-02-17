Sign up
Photo 1917
Looking Northwest in B&W...
This view is looking northwest across our field! Our neighbors house is visible on the left.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1917
photos
117
followers
74
following
Tags
b&w
sky
winter
clouds
field
south
for2022
amyK
ace
Nice b&w landscape and the clouds are great
February 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
That's a lot of field between you and your neighbor!
February 18th, 2022
