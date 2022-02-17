Previous
Looking Northwest in B&W... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1917

Looking Northwest in B&W...

This view is looking northwest across our field! Our neighbors house is visible on the left.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
amyK ace
Nice b&w landscape and the clouds are great
February 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That's a lot of field between you and your neighbor!
February 18th, 2022  
