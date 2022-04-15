Previous
It's got a good beat!... by thewatersphotos
It's got a good beat!...

Music has to have a "beat" and what gives it a beat, but the drums! These drums are at church and are in a "sound treated" booth that has mics to amplify the drums to match the music.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
