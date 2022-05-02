Sign up
Photo 1991
Replanting...
I got a chance to see this creek bed "replanted". Such a cool opportunity to see these "sticks" form roots and leaves.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1991
photos
117
followers
79
following
545% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
spring
,
creek
,
south
,
replanting
Milanie
ace
That was a super opportunity to see them at the start - and then watch them grow
May 3rd, 2022
