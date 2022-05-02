Previous
Next
Replanting... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1991

Replanting...

I got a chance to see this creek bed "replanted". Such a cool opportunity to see these "sticks" form roots and leaves.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That was a super opportunity to see them at the start - and then watch them grow
May 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise