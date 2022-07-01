From the garden...

This year we cleared and tilled a small area on the west of our house for an "in ground flower garden". We purchased a large packet of "wildflower seeds" ideal for bringing in bees and hummingbirds. We also sowed a packet of Zinnia seeds. As you can likely tell from the photo above, the Zinnias win for successful germination. There "are" wildflowers blooming but they are small and a bit obscure and honestly look like "weeds", so we have to search for plant names to correctly identify them. (photos of them will likely follow this month).

So, since the Zinnias have taken the lead, I'll show you some of the colors and variations we are experiencing!