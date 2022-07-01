Previous
From the garden... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2051

From the garden...

This year we cleared and tilled a small area on the west of our house for an "in ground flower garden". We purchased a large packet of "wildflower seeds" ideal for bringing in bees and hummingbirds. We also sowed a packet of Zinnia seeds. As you can likely tell from the photo above, the Zinnias win for successful germination. There "are" wildflowers blooming but they are small and a bit obscure and honestly look like "weeds", so we have to search for plant names to correctly identify them. (photos of them will likely follow this month).
So, since the Zinnias have taken the lead, I'll show you some of the colors and variations we are experiencing!
julia ace
The Zinnia colour pallet is beautiful.. I bet you are pleased you added them to the wild flower patch.. the bee's and butterflies will love it.
July 2nd, 2022  
Julie Ryan
So clear and beautiful, and love the background
July 3rd, 2022  
