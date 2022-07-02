Previous
The first, revisited... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2052

The first, revisited...

This was the first Zinnia to open (seen here: https://365project.org/thewatersphotos/365/2022-06-13). It has continued to spread and change and is still amazing.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
