Fully open...

This is another variety of the Mexican Marigolds. This one has a center and "ruffled" leaves. The colors are similar. We are really enjoying watching the flowers bloom and open.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Corinne C ace
So pretty with this intense yellow color
July 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The ruffled petals are so lovely.
July 28th, 2022  
