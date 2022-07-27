Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2077
Fully open...
This is another variety of the Mexican Marigolds. This one has a center and "ruffled" leaves. The colors are similar. We are really enjoying watching the flowers bloom and open.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2077
photos
112
followers
79
following
569% complete
View this month »
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th July 2022 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
golden
,
color
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
marigold
Corinne C
ace
So pretty with this intense yellow color
July 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The ruffled petals are so lovely.
July 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close