Previous
Next
An unusual butterfly... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2107

An unusual butterfly...

I saw this butterfly at our local community garden today. No one had seen one like it and did not know what to call it. Does anyone have a name for it?
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Check pictures of the Giant Swallowtail - it looks like he might be black on the upper side - if so that's probably him. You sure got a good picture of him.
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise