Photo 2107
An unusual butterfly...
I saw this butterfly at our local community garden today. No one had seen one like it and did not know what to call it. Does anyone have a name for it?
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th August 2022 10:09am
garden
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
,
community
Milanie
ace
Check pictures of the Giant Swallowtail - it looks like he might be black on the upper side - if so that's probably him. You sure got a good picture of him.
August 28th, 2022
