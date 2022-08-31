Previous
Flower close up... by thewatersphotos
Flower close up...

I know, not very creative, but it is what I have today. Our flowers are still blooming but the plants are beginning to fade. It continues to be very hot and now it is dry, as well.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
