Photo 2118
A New Downtown Chess game...
We have two new "game boards" in our town. Today no one was playing.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2120
photos
107
followers
77
following
580% complete
View this month »
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
game
,
summer
,
board
,
south
Corinne C
ace
A giant game
September 9th, 2022
Jessica Eby
Very nice! I don't play chess, but I've seen chess-players have lots of fun with giant sets!
September 9th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Fun. Very "Through the Looking Glass."
September 9th, 2022
