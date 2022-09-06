Previous
Next
A New Downtown Chess game... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2118

A New Downtown Chess game...

We have two new "game boards" in our town. Today no one was playing.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A giant game
September 9th, 2022  
Jessica Eby
Very nice! I don't play chess, but I've seen chess-players have lots of fun with giant sets!
September 9th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Fun. Very "Through the Looking Glass."
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise