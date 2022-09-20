Sign up
Photo 2132
Wildflower or Weed...
I''m sure it depends on perspective. Whichever, they are very prolific around our home!
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
yellow
summer
weed
south
wildflower
