Photo 2147
Tithonia rotundifolia...
Thankful for my phone app that can identify these flowers from our local community garden.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
Tags
flower
,
colors
,
bloom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
garden
,
south
,
community
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 7th, 2022
