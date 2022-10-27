Previous
Dying leaf... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2169

Dying leaf...

Unfortunately many of our leaves are dying rather than turning colors. I think it is due to our prolonged dry spell.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
