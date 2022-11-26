Previous
The Maple keeps changing... by thewatersphotos
The Maple keeps changing...

Our Maple tree continues to change colors, but the leaves are also beginning to fall off. We've had almost 4 inches of rain last night so it is only a matter of time before they are gone for this year.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
