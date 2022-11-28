Previous
Sassafras turns yellow... by thewatersphotos
Sassafras turns yellow...

Our Sassafras trees are finally turning yellow. With rain in the forecast, they will all likely be on the ground very soon.
28th November 2022

GaryW

Zenobia Southcombe
Beautiful, deep yellow. Lovely capture.
November 30th, 2022  
