In a tree...

This is a Red Shouldered Hawk. It is about 12 feet up the tree looking down on a bird box at my son's house. We noticed him and I was able to walk within 30 feet of the tree. I looked at me, but did not seem concerned.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
He looks fabulous against those bare trees.
December 13th, 2022  
