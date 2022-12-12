Sign up
Photo 2215
In a tree...
This is a Red Shouldered Hawk. It is about 12 feet up the tree looking down on a bird box at my son's house. We noticed him and I was able to walk within 30 feet of the tree. I looked at me, but did not seem concerned.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2215
photos
102
followers
75
following
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th December 2022 10:58am
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
hawk
,
red-shouldered
Milanie
ace
He looks fabulous against those bare trees.
December 13th, 2022
