Previous
Next
Winding down... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2214

Winding down...

I "think" this is the stem of a leaf. It is part of the tree limb and connects what looks like a leaf. Thought it was interesting.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What good focus
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise