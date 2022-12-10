Sign up
Photo 2213
Last Sassafras Leaf...
This is the last of the Sassafras Leaves...still hanging on.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2213
photos
102
followers
75
following
606% complete
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
south
,
sassafras
Julie Ryan
Love how it's curling around
December 11th, 2022
