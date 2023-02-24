Previous
Landscape 5... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2289

Landscape 5...

Disc Golf is very popular here. I caught a group of young men playing. You can see the disc (frisbee) leaving the man's hand on the right. It makes it all the way to the "hole" and went in!
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
627% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Our local walking trail has a disc golf course and occasionally I get to watch a group playing. Takes some skill!
February 26th, 2023  
