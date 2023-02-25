Previous
Next
Landscape 6... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2290

Landscape 6...

This is the landscape of our area on a Saturday morning: Youth Soccer! There were 5 games going on at once! The overcast sky did not provide the kind of sky that makes photos look impressive! :- )
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's pretty neat that they're able to run so many games at once.
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise