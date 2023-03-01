Sign up
Photo 2294
It has begun...
It appears Spring is here in the South, USA. All the trees are leafing out and the early flowers are in full bloom!
This is our Fig bush beginning to leaf! I love how it smells!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
green
,
winter
,
early
,
leaf
,
spring
,
bush
,
south
,
fig
