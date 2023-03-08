Previous
Next
Crimson Clover... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2301

Crimson Clover...

Yet another sign of spring time is this Crimson Clover planted several years ago in our field. It reseeds itself and comes back each year.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
Super shot, even better on black too.
March 9th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Very nice!
March 9th, 2023  
Janet B. ace
It's a beauty, Gary...such gorgeous color...great depth of field to show it off, too! Popping onto 365 today for a bit of browsing...I hope you're doing well!
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise