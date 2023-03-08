Sign up
Photo 2301
Crimson Clover...
Yet another sign of spring time is this Crimson Clover planted several years ago in our field. It reseeds itself and comes back each year.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2301
photos
104
followers
78
following
630% complete
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Tags
red
,
green
,
winter
,
spring
,
field
,
clover
,
south
,
crimson
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Super shot, even better on black too.
March 9th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Very nice!
March 9th, 2023
Janet B.
ace
It's a beauty, Gary...such gorgeous color...great depth of field to show it off, too! Popping onto 365 today for a bit of browsing...I hope you're doing well!
March 9th, 2023
