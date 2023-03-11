Sign up
Photo 2304
Spring blooms...
Spring blooms from the garden at our local university Arboretum. My phone app calls this an Illicium floridanum.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
red
,
green
,
flower
,
winter
,
bloom
,
south
,
arboretum
Lesley Aldridge
ace
It's beautiful
March 13th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What nice detail on that center
March 13th, 2023
