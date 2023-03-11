Previous
Spring blooms... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2304

Spring blooms...

Spring blooms from the garden at our local university Arboretum. My phone app calls this an Illicium floridanum.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Lesley Aldridge ace
It's beautiful
March 13th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What nice detail on that center
March 13th, 2023  
