Busy squirrel... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2303

Busy squirrel...

This little guy has been patrolling our backyard, picking up Live Oak acorns, then going up the Live out, out on a limb, jumping to a Pine Tree and then disappearing up the tree, only to return to the yard to begin the route all over.
10th March 2023

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
