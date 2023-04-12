Previous
Blackberry... by thewatersphotos
Blackberry...

We have lots of Blackberry plants that spring up on their own. I liked this solitaire bloom.
12th April 2023

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
@thewatersphotos
640% complete

Wendy Stout
Love this
Love this
April 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a very lovely flower. We don’t often look at the flower but it’s lovely here on its own! We have had such trouble with brambles when we bought this house….they still keep popping up!
April 14th, 2023  
