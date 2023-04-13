Previous
Moving clouds... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2337

Moving clouds...

Behind is bright blue sky with occasional clouds. This shot in front of me show dark clouds brooding. The clouds were moving quickly and the sunlight on the field was quickly rolling toward me.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
640% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love this kind of light. Draws out vivid colours
April 14th, 2023  
