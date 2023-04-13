Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2337
Moving clouds...
Behind is bright blue sky with occasional clouds. This shot in front of me show dark clouds brooding. The clouds were moving quickly and the sunlight on the field was quickly rolling toward me.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2337
photos
102
followers
79
following
640% complete
View this month »
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th April 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunlight
,
clouds
,
spring
,
field
,
south
Casablanca
ace
I love this kind of light. Draws out vivid colours
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close