Photo 2407
Southeast corner...
This is a view of our property from the Southeast corner. Along the left side (south) is a fence row and dirt road and along the right side (east) is fence row and paved road.
The house is in the midst of the trees beyond the field.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2410
photos
95
followers
77
following
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
3
1
365
NIKON D7100
22nd June 2023 4:46pm
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
grass
,
clouds
,
summer
,
south
,
corner
,
hayfield
,
southeast
Milanie
ace
That's a lot of mowing - nice summer shot
June 26th, 2023
