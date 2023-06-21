Previous
4 O'Clock seeds... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2406

4 O'Clock seeds...

These are the seeds of the 4 O'Clock plant. I'm sure it has a scientific name, but that's what we have always called it. The blooms open around 4 o'clock in the afternoon. These plants are very prolific and difficult to remove.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
how pretty
June 26th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
The seeds remind me of tiny tiny watermelons!
June 26th, 2023  
