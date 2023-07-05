Previous
Double Row Zinnia... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2420

Double Row Zinnia...

I noticed that this Zinnia has a double row of petals. I also liked the color.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
