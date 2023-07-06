Previous
Next
Patience... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2421

Patience...

I watched as this butterfly circled and changed from flower to flower, then it lit right in front of me. So happy to get this clear shot.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise