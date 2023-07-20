Sign up
Photo 2435
Pretty...
Weed or Wildflower?? What do you call it!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
3
1
365
Public
yellow
fly
summer
weed
south
wildflower
tiny
wing
julia
ace
Depends where it's growing.. if it is somewhere you don't want it it is a weed.. if you like it it's a wild flower..
July 22nd, 2023
