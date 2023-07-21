Previous
Colors of summer... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2436

Colors of summer...

This Sassafras has the best colors of summer!
No need to comment. 😁
Trying to fill in my project before the end of the month!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh so pretty
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise